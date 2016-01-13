(Adds AXA Investment Managers, Russell Investments, William
Jan 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has appointed Rafik Nayed as chief country officer
for the United Arab Emirates and senior executive officer of the
bank's Dubai branch.
BOSTON PRIVATE
The wealth manager, a part of Boston Private Financial
Holdings Inc, said David Macdonald had joined the firm
as senior vice president for commercial lending.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed The
Duy Nguyen as senior portfolio manager.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC
The investment banking and asset management firm appointed
four vice presidents as financial advisers in Atlanta.
HARVEST PARTNERS LP
The investment firm said it promoted Stephen Carlson to
managing director.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The sovereign wealth fund has appointed Sherwood Dodge as
its global head of private equities, effective immediately.
HSBC
The bank said it appointed Yogesh Aggarwal the head of its
India research practice.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LTD
The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said
Yasutaka Suehiro will replace Trent Hagland as chief executive
and head of Asia.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset manager appointed Vernon Barback as president,
effective Jan. 21 to focus on growing the firm's multi-asset
business.
KINGSTON SMITH
The UK-based accountancy firm appointed Maureen Penfold as
managing partner, effective January.
ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS
The Africa-based investment manager appointed Marianna
Georgakopoulou as multi-asset strategist.
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)