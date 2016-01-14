(Adds Commerzbank, Pictet Asset Management)

Jan 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The Wall Street bank has hired Marc Pandraud from Deutsche Bank as chairman of investment banking for France and Belgium, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The financial services company has appointed Steffen Doyle of Jefferies to co-head its real estate division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as the bank bolsters several teams following a strategic review that began last year.

COMMERZBANK AG

Roland Boehm is taking a new role at Commerzbank as divisional board member for MSB International, Commerzbank AG's corporate banking division.

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The aaset manager said it appointed Simon Gottelier, Peter Lingen and Christian Roessing to its thematic equities investment team.

WORLD FIRST UK LTD

The foreign exchange company appointed Alexander Filshie to the newly created role of chief financial officer.

AQUILA GROUP

The alternative investment firm appointed Bjoern Meyer team head for its wind power and photovoltaic plants.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

The investment firm appointed Robert Smith chairman as it implements a major overhaul following pressure from activist investor Elliott Advisors.

SOURCE

The exchange-traded fund provider appointed David Lake managing director and head of UK.

IDINVEST PARTNERS SA

The Paris-based securities brokerage hired Emmanuelle Pierret as investment director of its growth capital team.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The global asset management company said it appointed Peter Hughes as an equity analyst in its healthcare team with a particular focus on biotechnology. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)