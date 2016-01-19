(Adds BNY Mellon)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank appointed Jacqueline Joyston-Bechal as head of
advisory compliance team in EMEA for investment services.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
The firm's investment business has appointed Bob Tyley and
Mary Boyle to its insurance investment solutions group as demand
for investment services rises.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The investment and wealth management division of independent
financial services provider Thomas Miller Group, hired Georgios
Nikolaou as an investment analyst in its alternative investment
research team.
SENECA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The investment management firm has appointed Peter Smith and
Peter Elston to its board.
ICBC STANDARD BANK
The bank has appointed Mark Thompson, a former executive at
trading house Trafigura's asset management business, head of its
global base metals trading.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Nicholas Bamber has joined the asset management business of
Legal & General Group PLC in a new role as head of
private assets, with the former debt capital markets banker
charged with building the asset manager's private debt business.
