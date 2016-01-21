BRIEF-Leagold Mining retains services of Renmark Financial Communications
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management business of the HSBC Holdings hired Adrian Gordon as its UK institutional head.
SHAWBROOK GROUP PLC
The specialist U.K. lending and savings bank appointed Evelyn Hamilton managing director of consumer finance.
NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Nippon Life Insurance Co hired Shinsuke Takarada as a senior portfolio manager to work on its joint venture with RWC Partners. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: