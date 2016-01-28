(Adds Boston Private, Julius Baer)
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS FINANCIAL NETWORK
The company said on Wednesday Mitchell Kauffman moved his
Pasadena, California-based independent practice to FiNet.
BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC
The wealth manager appointed executives from wealth advisory
firms Filigree Advisors and Mikus Capital Management to extend
its presence in California and Florida.
PERMIRA
The private equity group said it named Niklaus Santschi a
senior adviser to the financial services and technology teams.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss bank named David Durlacher chief executive of
Julius Baer International Ltd, London.
HARGREAVE HALE
The investment management firm said it named Marcus Low
investment manager, based in London.
APG GROEP N.V.
The financial services provider said it appointed Gerard van
Olphen as chief executive officer, from mid-March, for a
four-year period.
WESTPAC
Alfred Koh, associate director for loan syndications, left
Westpac last week.
