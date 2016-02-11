(Adds Morgan Stanley)
MORGAN STANLEY
The investment bank reshuffled its wealth management
division following the earlier appointment of Andy Saperstein
and Shelley O'Connor as co-heads, according to a memo reviewed
by Reuters and confirmed by a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The fund manager appointed Phil Reid as head of wholesale
asset management to build the team to support its products and
services.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The fixed income asset management firm appointed Jean-Yves
Guibert and Marc Kemp to its global leveraged finance team.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank named Peter Flavel as chief executive of private
banking, responsible for Coutts & Co and Adam & Co.
NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL LLC
Alternative investments firm appointed Teddy Kaplan managing
director to lead its net lease real estate business.
