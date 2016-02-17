BRIEF-Taseko Mines says new, long-term agreement was ratified by unionized employees at Gibraltar
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
Feb 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF MONTREAL
Massimo Antonelli is joining Bank of Montreal to work in the bank's public sector business, according to market sources.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm, a part of Standard Life Plc , said it appointed Jonathan Kennedy director of change and technology. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
