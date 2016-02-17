Feb 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF MONTREAL

Massimo Antonelli is joining Bank of Montreal to work in the bank's public sector business, according to market sources.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The investment management firm, a part of Standard Life Plc , said it appointed Jonathan Kennedy director of change and technology. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)