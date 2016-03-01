(Adds Allianz, RBC, Newoak)

March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager, part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Dale Erdei as head of adviser sales for its UK funds business.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Matt Doherty has moved across from CEEMEA debt capital markets origination to EM debt syndicate at Deutsche Bank, according to a source.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALITY

A unit of Germany's Allianz Group named Andrew Whitehouse as regional unit London head of marine.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

A unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Charles Byrne and Andrew Gordon as co-heads of alternative investment sales for the United States.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive Alice Crawley to head the business selection and conflicts team in its corporate client solutions unit.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

AJ Davidson has left Mizuho just months after joining its London-based securities and investment banking arm as head of financial institutions and risk solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa, a bank spokesperson said.

MSCI INC

The company appointed Jim Valente as global head of real estate.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager, owned by real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, hired Mike Pashley and Ali Imraan to its debt investment & special situations team.

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT

Tokyo-based Nikko Asset Management appointed Mark de Vries as chief risk management officer.

NEWOAK

The financial advisory and consulting firm appointed Jonna Boyle as a director to its arm, Credit Services LLC. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)