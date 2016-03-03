BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
March 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP
The bank appointed David Livingstone as Citi country officer for Australia.
MIZUHO BANK AMERICAS
The company, part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc , named Eric Yoss as chief risk officer.
CARVER BANCORP
The holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank appointed Christina Maier as its chief financial officer.
(Compiled by Vishaka George)
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.