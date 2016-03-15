BRIEF-Alaska Air March load factor decreased 0.2 points to 85.4 pct
* Alaska Air Group Inc says March passenger load factor 85.4% versus 85.6%
March 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt is joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch as senior advisor to its Europe, Middle East and Africa business, the investment bank said on Tuesday.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management firm is hiring David Burlison from KPMG as a managing director to lead its London restructuring team, beefing up its European capabilities.
UNICREDIT SPA
The Italian bank said it has appointed a new head of its investment bank in Asia and made several other appointments in its international network.
STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD
The Johannesburg, South Africa-based bank said Mark Hucker has resigned as chief executive of its offshore group and Will Thorp will replace him.
INVESCO POWERSHARES
The unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd appointed Jim Goldie and Michael Delew to its capital markets team.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The UK-based wealth management firm appointed Don Smith to replace Kevin Doran as chief investment officer (CIO).
NATIXIS SA
The French investment bank has reorganized its corporate and investment banking arm, creating new global finance and investment banking business lines and making a series of senior appointments.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The investment banking unit of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd said Monday it has hired Jeremy Parker as a managing director to lead its aerospace, defense and government services advisory business. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept