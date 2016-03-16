March 16 The following financial services
ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS
Investment manager Ashburton Investments named Jonathan
Schiessl as chief investment officer within its international
investment team, and Derry Pickford and Marianna Georgakopoulou
as joint heads of its asset allocation team in London.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank has appointed Andrew Sowter interim group head
of compliance, the German lender said in a note to staff on
Wednesday.
KAIROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Kairos Investment Management has hired former RenAsset
Management head of operations Richard Lambert as its new chief
operating officer, a source close to the firm told Reuters.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has named its head of investor relations, Sarah
Youngwood, to be chief financial officer of its Consumer &
Community Banking segment, according to a memo distributed to
employees on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.
ROTHESAY LIFE GROUP
The UK insurer appointed Ray King as non-executive chairman
replacing Keith Satchell, who is stepping down after nine years
in the role.
NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The investment management firm appointed Jared Lou as a
portfolio manager in its emerging market debt team.
CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP
The pan-European multi-specialist asset management firm
appointed Fawzy Salarbux as head of consultant relations for its
UK office.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Vishaka George in
Bengaluru)