(Adds Citigroup, Freedom Finance, Alvarez & Marsal)
March 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank appointed Daljeet Lamba managing director of
corporate banking in Canada.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment management company appointed Peter
Land, David Hanrahan and Alan Holton to its investment division
as investment managers.
TILNEY BESTINVEST GROUP LTD
The investment and financial planning group said it hired
Alan Edwards as head of investment management for England.
AON PLC
The British insurance broker said it appointed Chris Inman
to its defined contribution pensions (DC) team.
FREEDOM FINANCE LTD
The UK credit broker said it appointed Brian Brodie group
chief executive.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL LLC
The global professional services firm said it hired Ramin
Tabibzadeh managing director in Los Angeles.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)