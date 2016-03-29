(Adds Citigroup, Freedom Finance, Alvarez & Marsal)

March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank appointed Daljeet Lamba managing director of corporate banking in Canada.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment management company appointed Peter Land, David Hanrahan and Alan Holton to its investment division as investment managers.

TILNEY BESTINVEST GROUP LTD

The investment and financial planning group said it hired Alan Edwards as head of investment management for England.

AON PLC

The British insurance broker said it appointed Chris Inman to its defined contribution pensions (DC) team.

FREEDOM FINANCE LTD

The UK credit broker said it appointed Brian Brodie group chief executive.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL LLC

The global professional services firm said it hired Ramin Tabibzadeh managing director in Los Angeles. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)