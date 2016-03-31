(Adds Franklin Square Capital, Mizuho Bank Americas; updates
Citigroup)
March 31 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss bank appointed Tracey Woon vice chairman for UBS
Wealth Management in Asia.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank has hired Patrick Porritt of Bank of America
Merrill Lynch as a vice chairman of its Financial
Institutions Group, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Wednesday.
FTSE RUSSELL
The global index provider said it appointed Sudip Ghosh its
senior sales manager for Canada.
BTG PACTUAL SA
A top U.S. natural gas trader for the Brazilian investment
bank has left the company, two sources said on Wednesday,
marking the second major departure from the firm's physical
commodities business in the past month.
CITADEL SECURITIES
The company has hired Nicola White from Morgan Stanley
as the market making group builds out its fixed income
and credit trading capabilities.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has hired Bank of America's Eric Biddle as
an investment banker to retail and consumer companies, according
to people familiar with the matter.
EXIGER
The regulatory compliance firm named Robert Wilson a
director in its London office focusing on forensic accounting.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank named Li-Gang Liu managing director and chief
economist for China, effective immediately, according to an
internal memo.
The bank has also appointed Angus Yang head of prime finance
for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
CONTROL RISKS GROUP LTD
The global business risk consultancy said it appointed
Fields Wicker-Miurin to its board of directors.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management business of State Street Corp
said it appointed Julian Harding as managing director and global
head of core beta research.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The custody bank appointed Joseph Gillingwater head of fixed
income securities lending trading for Europe, Middle East and
Africa (EMEA) region and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD
The investment bank hired Maxim Perlin as head of Middle
East and North Africa (MENA) trading.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset manager appointed Courtney Waterman head of
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) marketing.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Tom
Sagissor president, effective April 1.
GENERALI INVESTMENTS
The main asset manager of insurance company Generali Group
appointed Jorg Asmussen an independent director to its
board, effective immediately.
MIZUHO BANK AMERICAS
The company, a part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group
Inc, appointed Andrew Dewing managing executive officer
and head of North America banking.
FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The Philadelphia-based alternative investment manager
appointed Lewis Katz chief business development officer.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru)