(Adds Franklin Square Capital, Mizuho Bank Americas; updates Citigroup)

March 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss bank appointed Tracey Woon vice chairman for UBS Wealth Management in Asia.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank has hired Patrick Porritt of Bank of America Merrill Lynch as a vice chairman of its Financial Institutions Group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

FTSE RUSSELL

The global index provider said it appointed Sudip Ghosh its senior sales manager for Canada.

BTG PACTUAL SA

A top U.S. natural gas trader for the Brazilian investment bank has left the company, two sources said on Wednesday, marking the second major departure from the firm's physical commodities business in the past month.

CITADEL SECURITIES

The company has hired Nicola White from Morgan Stanley as the market making group builds out its fixed income and credit trading capabilities.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has hired Bank of America's Eric Biddle as an investment banker to retail and consumer companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

EXIGER

The regulatory compliance firm named Robert Wilson a director in its London office focusing on forensic accounting.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank named Li-Gang Liu managing director and chief economist for China, effective immediately, according to an internal memo.

The bank has also appointed Angus Yang head of prime finance for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CONTROL RISKS GROUP LTD

The global business risk consultancy said it appointed Fields Wicker-Miurin to its board of directors.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management business of State Street Corp said it appointed Julian Harding as managing director and global head of core beta research.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The custody bank appointed Joseph Gillingwater head of fixed income securities lending trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD

The investment bank hired Maxim Perlin as head of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) trading.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager appointed Courtney Waterman head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) marketing.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Tom Sagissor president, effective April 1.

GENERALI INVESTMENTS

The main asset manager of insurance company Generali Group appointed Jorg Asmussen an independent director to its board, effective immediately.

MIZUHO BANK AMERICAS

The company, a part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed Andrew Dewing managing executive officer and head of North America banking.

FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The Philadelphia-based alternative investment manager appointed Lewis Katz chief business development officer. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)