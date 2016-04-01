April 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOELIS & CO

The independent investment bank has hired oil and gas investment banker Brian Jinks from Deutsche Bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The $25 billion hedge fund firm in New York has hired Eric Sacks as chief financial officer, according to a March 29 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

DANSKE BANK

The bank said it had appointed Tonny Thierry Andersen as head of its new wealth management unit with effect Friday.

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO

The investment management partnership said it appointed Jennifer Leong as marketing & business development director for Baillie Gifford Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's banking arm appointed Ayse Zadil as managing director, head of corporates and financial institutions, to its wholly owned subsidiary Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Turkey. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)