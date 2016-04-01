April 1 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
MOELIS & CO
The independent investment bank has hired oil and gas
investment banker Brian Jinks from Deutsche Bank,
according to a memo seen by Reuters.
DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The $25 billion hedge fund firm in New York has hired Eric
Sacks as chief financial officer, according to a March 29 filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
DANSKE BANK
The bank said it had appointed Tonny Thierry Andersen as
head of its new wealth management unit with effect Friday.
BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO
The investment management partnership said it appointed
Jennifer Leong as marketing & business development director for
Baillie Gifford Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd.
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's banking arm
appointed Ayse Zadil as managing director, head of corporates
and financial institutions, to its wholly owned subsidiary Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Turkey.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)