CITIGROUP
The bank has named Tom Isaac and Ashu Khullar as co-heads of
corporate banking within its corporate and investment banking
business in the EMEA region.
RPMI RAILPEN
The U.K pension fund said Frank Curtiss, the head of
corporate governance, retires on Monday.
FUNDSMITH LLP
The London-based fund manager said it appointed Philipp von
Habsburg as sales director.
STANDARD LIFE WEALTH
The fund manager said it appointed Gair Brisbane as senior
client portfolio manager for its charity clients.
HARGREAVE HALE
The UK-based provider of investment management services,
appointed Hazel Larkin as head of its Carlisle office.
EDISON
The equity research firm said it appointed Robert Murphy as
head of investment trusts in the UK.
