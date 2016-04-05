(Adds Acadian Asset Management, Credit Suisse)
April 5 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Nizar Al-Bassam, head of the financing and solutions group
(FSG) for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, has left the bank, according to sources.
Three debt bankers in the bank's emerging markets business
are also leaving the firm, according to sources. Reid Payne, a
managing director who oversaw liability management for Central
and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa; John Gunes,
director, emerging markets debt capital markets; and Ege
Akcasoy, vice president in the financing solutions group,
CEEMEA, are departing the bank.
ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The company's UK unit has named Ian Shea as director of
Middle East sales and client service.
CREDIT SUISSE
Barry Zamore, head of U.S. par loan trading at the bank in
New York who also championed the removal of assignment fees from
the $880 billion loan market, has left the bank, sources said.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has promoted Rajan Bagri to head of FIG debt
capital markets for Europe and the Americas, according to a
source.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The British bank has cut staff in its credit sales and
trading teams. Eight staff have gone across the two teams, a
person familiar with the matter said.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The British insurer's pension risk transfer business has
appointed Matt Wilmington as director of strategic transactions.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The U.S.-based wealth management company said it appointed
John McCareins to lead its Asia-Pacific asset management
business.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset manager said James Lindsay-Fynn joined its fixed
income global multi-sector team as portfolio manager.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The investment banking unit of Australia's Macquarie Group
Ltd named Warrick Booth as a managing director in its
European DCM team.
CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP
The asset manager named Andreas Wenk as head of global
financial institutions.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)