UPDATE 2-Blackstone to buy EagleClaw Midstream for about $2 bln
* EagleClaw's assets include over 375 miles of gas pipelines (Adds background)
April 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has hired James Boyle from Citigroup as head of equities for Asia Pacific, IFR news reported.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The broker and financial technology provider appointed Saro Jahani managing director and head of global technology architecture, effective Thursday.
INVESTCORP
The alternative investment fund appointed motorcycle maker Ducati Motor Holding SpA's former CEO Federico Minoli a corporate investment advisory director.
LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL
The unit of UK insurer Legal & General Plc said it has named James Lidgate as director of housing overseeing its residential investment strategy.
NEYBER
The provider of financial employee benefits said it named Paul Martin to the newly created role of head of credit risk.
NEWTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The subsidiary of BNY Mellon said Julian Lyne has been appointed as global head of distribution.
BNY MELLON
The bank said Ileana Sodani has been named head of relationship development for the bank's asset servicing business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has cut 30 jobs, or 5 percent of its headcount, at its Asia wealth management business, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the U.S. bank sharpens its focus on tapping wealthier clients.
PRAXIS PARTNERS
The London-based investment manager said Joseph DiMartino has joined the company as president and head of strategy. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
