CREDIT SUISSE
The firm's chairman for the Americas region, Robert Shafir,
will leave the Swiss bank in July, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES HONG KONG
The company has hired Alan Choi as executive director for
its capital markets group, IFR said.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The asset manager said it appointed Martin Jennings to the
newly created role of head of Aberdeen Digital, a division
within the company.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Faisal Khan has resigned from the bank, according to sources
familiar with the matter, adding to the growing list of emerging
market bankers to leave the German bank, IFR reported.
Khan was a vice president in the Central and Eastern Europe,
Middle East and Africa debt capital markets business.
CITY FINANCIAL
The independent asset manager has appointed Stefan Garcia
global head of distribution.
RAM ACTIVE INVESTMENTS
The independent asset manager has appointed Daniel Endres
senior sales manager for Germany and the Benelux region.
NATIXIS
The company has set up a global structured credit and
solutions department (GSCS) for Asia Pacific, and appointed
Fabrice Guesde to head the division, IFR reported.
