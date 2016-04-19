April 19 The following financial services


AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The insurer named Claudine MaCartney as its chief human
resources officer. MaCartney currently leads the human capital
planning and business partner practice.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The British fund manager appointed Campbell Fleming as its
global head of distribution. Campbell, who succeeds John Brett,
is currently chief executive-EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle.
NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Northern Trust Corp appointed Aaron
Overy to a senior institutional sales role in London. The
company also named Nigel Tyler a senior index portfolio manager
in London.
AMALGAMATED METAL TRADING
The London Metal Exchange ring dealer hired industry
veterans Christian Schirmeister and Andy Leyton to bolster its
sales and trading operations.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik)