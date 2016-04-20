BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
April 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The company rejigged its financial institutions business, appointing a new deputy head while another banker has moved to the treasury side.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank has hired Henrik Aslaksen, who was one of Deutsche Bank's top investment bankers for a decade until he left last year.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm named Michael Maeder sales director financial institutions with immediate effect.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: