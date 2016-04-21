BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Faisal Khan, vice president in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets business, has resigned from the German bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.
CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD
The investment bank said it appointed Standard Chartered Bank's former Asia-Pacific CEO, Jaspal Bindra, as its executive chairman.
NATIXIS SA
French investment bank has appointed Alain Gallois as chief executive of its corporate and investment banking in the Asia-Pacific region.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French insurer AXA Group, appointed Michael Ganske head of emerging markets fixed income. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7