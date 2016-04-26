(Citigroup, Smith & Williamson LLP, Duff & Phelps)
April 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has confirmed that Stuart Field will join the bank
from Credit Suisse as managing director in its UK corporate
broking team.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank named Greg Sommer and John Anos as co-heads of its
natural resources group, according to an internal memo obtained
by IFR.
M&G INVESTMENTS LTD
The asset manager appointed Taro Shiroyama to the newly
created role of managing director, institutional business
development in Japan.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm, a part of Standard Life Plc
, appointed Neil Slater as chief executive and
representative director and Mikifumi Watanabe as vice chairman
of its newly opened office in Tokyo.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON LLP
The UK-based financial services provider appointed John
Cooney as a partner.
SAXO BANK
The trading and investment firm appointed Jeff Zorek to the
newly created role of chief operating officer of global sales.
DUFF & PHELPS
Manish Das has joined the complex asset solutions business
at Duff & Phelps, the advisory firm that has been appointed as
administrator to ailing retailer BHS, IFR reported.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)