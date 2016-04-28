(Adds Bank of America)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America appointed Glenn Koh head of global equities trading, a newly created role, as part of a broad reshuffle.

MSCI INC

The index provider said Kathleen Winters would replace Bob Qutub as chief financial officer, effective May 2.

LIQUIDNET

The institutional trading network operator named Thierry Sciard as a non-executive director to the board of Liquidnet Europe. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)