BANK OF AMERICA
Bank of America appointed Glenn Koh head of global
equities trading, a newly created role, as part of a broad
reshuffle.
MSCI INC
The index provider said Kathleen Winters would replace Bob
Qutub as chief financial officer, effective May 2.
LIQUIDNET
The institutional trading network operator named Thierry
Sciard as a non-executive director to the board of Liquidnet
Europe.
