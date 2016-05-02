(Adds RBC Global Asset Management)
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC appointed Michael
Armstrong chief executive, to replace John Taft, who retires on
May 31.
INVEST AD
The Abu Dhabi investment company named Faras al-Ramahi its
new chief executive.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The investment banking advisory firm named Michael Palm
senior managing director.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada
named Patrick Drennan as managing director and sales
representative of liquidity management.
