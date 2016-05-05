BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WEBSTER BANK
Webster Bank said it appointed Paco Torrado as senior vice president and head of capital markets, based in Manhattan.
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank has appointed Filippo Pappalardo as head of its coverage of multinational firms in the Americas across its corporate and investment bank.
STANDARD CHARTERED
Standard Chartered has appointed Aaron Gwak as head of capital markets for the ASEAN region, effective June 1.
AVIVA PLC
Aviva Investors, Aviva's asset management unit, appointed Florian de Chaisemartin as a director in its London-based infrastructure debt team.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity investor named former chief executive of Baloise Group, Martin Strobel, as an operating partner.
IFM INVESTORS
The fund manager appointed Rich Randall as global head of debt investments, replacing Robin Miller.
VENTUREFOUNDERS
The UK-based equity investment firm appointed Vanessa Cowling to the newly-created position of general counsel to run its legal and compliance businesses. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources