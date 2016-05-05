(Adds Webster Bank)

May 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

WEBSTER BANK

Webster Bank said it appointed Paco Torrado as senior vice president and head of capital markets, based in Manhattan.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank has appointed Filippo Pappalardo as head of its coverage of multinational firms in the Americas across its corporate and investment bank.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Standard Chartered has appointed Aaron Gwak as head of capital markets for the ASEAN region, effective June 1.

AVIVA PLC

Aviva Investors, Aviva's asset management unit, appointed Florian de Chaisemartin as a director in its London-based infrastructure debt team.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

The private equity investor named former chief executive of Baloise Group, Martin Strobel, as an operating partner.

IFM INVESTORS

The fund manager appointed Rich Randall as global head of debt investments, replacing Robin Miller.

VENTUREFOUNDERS

The UK-based equity investment firm appointed Vanessa Cowling to the newly-created position of general counsel to run its legal and compliance businesses. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)