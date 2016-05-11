(Adds PGIM Fixed Income, Sucden Financial and State Street
UBS GROUP AG
The biggest Swiss bank has appointed ex-Commerzbank AG
Chief Executive Martin Blessing to run its Swiss
business.
PGIM FIXED INCOME
PGIM Fixed Income, the investment management unit of
U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc, said its global
head of product management and distribution, Peter Cordrey,
would retire in the fourth quarter of 2016.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank hired Burkhard Varnholt from Julius Baer Gruppe AG
to be deputy global chief investment officer of its
international wealth management unit effective Nov. 1.
SUCDEN FINANCIAL
London-based brokerage firm Sucden Financial promoted
Michael Davies to head of electronic foreign exchange (eFX)
sales EMEA.
KPMG
The accounting and consulting firm is making progress in
building out its equity advisory platform with the hire this
week of Sebastian Oechelhaeuser. He joins from Barclays Plc
and will be based in Frankfurt.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management
business of State Street Corp, promoted Jim Ross as
chairman for Global SPDR and SSGA funds management.
BANK OF SINGAPORE
The unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said
Johan Jooste will take on the role of chief investment officer.
MARLBOROUGH PARTNERS
The debt advisory firm has appointed Tim Metzgen as managing
director to build up its UK corporate practice.
FICC MARKETS STANDARDS BOARD
Former senior UBS banker Mark Yallop has been appointed to
head a new board to improve standards of conduct and practice
for the fixed income, currency and commodities industry.
