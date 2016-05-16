New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL PLC
Sarwat Faruqui will join the unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc in London as head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa syndicate and co-head of international syndicate, IFR reported.
AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The Australian bank appointed Shayne Collins managing director for markets.
BLACKROCK INC
The investment management firm named Takeshi Fukushima managing director and chief investment officer of BlackRock Japan, effective immediately.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The Tokyo-based asset manager named Yuichi Alex Takayama global head of sales.
INFLEXION PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LLP
The private equity firm appointed Josh Kaufman investment director in its partnership capital team.
SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP
The London-based asset management group named Alex Robins senior relationship and business development manager, effective immediately. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Benagluru)
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million