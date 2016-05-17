(Adds Matthews Asia; updates JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs)
May 17 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank hired Thomas Piquemal, former senior
executive vice president for finance at French utility company
EDF Group, to head its global mergers and acquisitions practice.
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD (ICBC)
The bank said its President Yi Huiman would be appointed its
new chairman, pending board and regulatory approval.
BLACKROCK INC
The investment management firm named Justin Ferrier managing
director of its Asian private credit platform, effective June
13.
Sue Thompson, a former BlackRock managing director who
previously headed a business focused on selling iShares
exchange-traded funds to other asset managers, has left her role
as senior adviser to the company, a spokeswoman for the company
confirmed.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank appointed Peter Meath, former head of Square 1
Bank's Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, to lead its life
sciences practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Otto Donner sales director for the
Nordic region, effective immediately.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The U.S. investment bank has snagged Jeremy Taylor from
Swiss commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, where he was
formerly the head of North American natural gas and power
trading, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
UNIGESTION
The boutique asset manager added David Chesner, Carlos
Stelin, Leila Haddioui and Janice Cheung to its institutional
clients team.
KINGSTON SMITH
The accountancy and business advisory firm promoted Andrew
Constable to tax partner.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
The UK-based actuaries and consultants appointed Marc
Spurling to its business risk division.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP
The New York-based financial services provider appointed
former U.S. Trade Representative Susan Schwab to its advisory
board.
MATTHEWS ASIA
Privately held Matthews International Capital Management LLC
on Tuesday said it named former JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N
executive Sriyan Pietersz investment strategist.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)