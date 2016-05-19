May 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
Michael Luk is no longer ANZ's head of debt capital markets
after the Australian bank created a new head of capital markets
position, bringing origination and syndication together.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank has appointed Rashid Zuberi as head of its debt
capital markets financing and solutions group in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, the latest in a string
of moves designed to simplify reporting structures.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank named Robert Kricena regional
president-northwestern U.S. of its wealth management business.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
A unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc
appointed Rob Weatherston as Japanese equity manager to the Hong
Kong-based Asian equities team.
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
The U.S. private bank has named Gabriel Cheung to lead its
new Hong Kong Trustee business.
MITON GROUP PLC
The UK-based asset manager appointed Andrew Jackson as fund
manager for the CF Miton UK Value Opportunities Fund, effective
June 27.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Mahmoud Atalla, co-head of the distressed debt and loan
trading business at HSBC, is leaving the bank.
THE ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SCHEME ASSOCIATION
The trade body for the Enterprise Investment Scheme
appointed Mark Brownridge as its new director general, effective
Aug. 1.
CYBG PLC
The UK-based independent banking group appointed Clive
Adamson and Paul Coby independent non-executive directors.
(Compiled byArunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)