(Adds JPMorgan, Saudi Basic Industries, Square Mile Investment,
GTX)
May 23 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN
Sanjay Jain is returning to the bank from a year-long
sabbatical to become its head of Europe, the Middle East and
Africa (EMEA) technology investment banking, a source familiar
with the matter said.
HUTCHIN HILL CAPITAL LP
The hedge fund is hiring industry veteran Tim Lash as a
portfolio manager to oversee U.S. technology, media, and telecom
investments, a source familiar with the firm's plans said.
SQUARE MILE INVESTMENT CONSULTING AND RESEARCH LTD
The UK-based investment consulting firm appointed Paul
Angell as investment research analyst.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc
appointed Carl Tomlin to its U.K. wholesale team as business
development director.
GTX
The foreign exchange trading arm of Gain Capital Holdings
Inc hired David O'Connor and Jean Darsses as senior
sales executives to support sales of spot and covered FX
products.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The bank appointed Michelle Jablko chief financial officer,
effective July 18. Jablko will join from independent investment
bank Greenhill & Co, where she has been managing
director and co-head for Australia since 2014.
AON HEWITT
The human resources and consulting services unit of Aon Plc
appointed Matthew Fletcher senior consultant in its risk
settlement group.
BNP PARIBAS
The bank has appointed David Ratliff as head of financial
institutions coverage for Asia Pacific. Ratliff joins from
Citigroup, where he was most recently head of investor sales and
relationship management for Asia Pacific.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
JPMorgan Chase & Co's unit named Alan Supple as head
of global real estate securities. Supple joins from CenterSquare
Investment Management, the real asset investment unit of BNY
Mellon Asset Management.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK
The bank has hired Vijendra Singam in a coverage role as
director - energy, utilities and infrastructure sectors in
Sydney.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)