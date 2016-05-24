BRIEF-Capricorn Business Acquisitions to re-price previously announced private placement
* Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. provides update to private placement
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK HAPOALIM
The company's deputy chief executive will take over as CEO when Zion Kenan steps down and will be tasked with navigating Israel's biggest lender through sweeping bank reforms.
HSBC
The British bank said former Citigroup banker Richard Bibbey is to join the lender as its head of FX cash trading and risk management next month, IFR reported.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY
The unit of Germany's Allianz SE appointed Terry FitzGerald as combined head of financial institutions and commercial directors and officers insurance for London. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Ciber inc -entered amendment with wells fargo bank na for company's asset based lending facility
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals