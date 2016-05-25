BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The institutional equities division of the Macquarie Group appointed Andrew Stancliffe head of cash trading for Europe.
CREDIT SUISSE
The financial services firm named Brent Patry vice chairman, acquisition and leveraged finance capital markets, according to sources.
INVESCO PERPETUAL
The firm, which is part of investment manager Invesco Ltd , said Thomas Moore will join its Henley fixed interest investment team in June.
ABN AMRO
The Dutch bank promoted Brian McGirr to head of its debt solutions platform in Asia.
INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY SECURITIES EXCHANGE
The firm, which is set to launch the world's first regulated securities exchange dedicated to commercial property, appointed Robert Bould non-executive director. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: