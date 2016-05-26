(Adds BNY Mellon, COFCO Agri, KBS Capital, UBS)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank said it has hired Marco Chisari, a corporate
development executive at Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala,
as an investment banker focused on technology and semiconductor
deals in San Francisco, according to a memo.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp promoted
Jeroen Kwist to lead its international wealth management
business.
COFCO AGRI
Chinese state-owned agricultural trader has hired an ethanol
trader from rival Louis Dreyfus to set up a U.S. trading desk,
four sources told Reuters, as it aims to secure a foothold in
the United States, the world's top biofuels producer.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss bank has recruited former Westpac Chief
Executive Gail Kelly as a senior global adviser to its top
management, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The bank also hired Ian Hart as co-chairman of Investment
Banking in the United Kingdom and Facundo Vazquez as head of
equity capital markets (ECM) solutions in Latin America,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
KBS CAPITAL MARKETS GROUP
The real estate investment services provider appointed
Dominic Alto regional vice president.
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD (AGBANK)
China's third biggest lender said it has appointed Zhou
Mubing as the bank's Communist Party secretary, a position
typically held by the chairman of a state-owned bank.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
The unit of Germany-based Allianz SE named Deborah
Zurkow head of the alternatives within its global investment
platform.
SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The property investment manager appointed James Bury and
Michael Flynn chief executives for Europe and Asia Pacific,
respectively.
