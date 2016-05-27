May 27 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKROCK INC
Daniel Gamba, a senior iShares executive who helped broaden
the market for exchange-traded funds at parent company BlackRock
Inc, is to move to the stock picking side of the
business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has hired Mark Ashton-Rigby as its new chief
information officer, the fifth former JP Morgan senior executive
to be recruited by the bank.
AMUNDI SA
European asset manager appointed Silvia Bocchiotti director
of retail advisory and head of third-party fund selection.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)