BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
May 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMUNDI SA
The European asset manager appointed Silvia Bocchiotti director of retail advisory and head of third-party fund selection.
D.A. DAVIDSON & CO
The brokerage firm's fixed-income strategist Sharon Stark has left the firm, where she had worked since December 2012, company spokeswoman Jacquie Burchard said late on Thursday.
MORGAN STANLEY
Former Morgan Stanley securitization banker Steven Fernald has joined financial technology start-up ZestFinance as head of capital markets, a company spokesperson said, according to IFR. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company