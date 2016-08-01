(Adds Northern Trust, LCM Asset, JPMorgan Asset Management, Heitman)

Aug 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The U.S.-based wealth management firm said it appointed Delbert Chang as a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager.

LCM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The U.S.-based investment manager appointed Chris D'Auria, a former Deutsche Bank executive, to head its global business development efforts.

JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Bryan Wallace as a senior portfolio manager to its insurance solutions fixed income team.

HEITMAN LLC

The U.S.-based real estate investment management firm appointed three new hires to its client service and marketing team.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has appointed Ammar Al-Khudairy chairman of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, succeeding Richard A. Debs, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokesman.

DEUTSCHE SECURITIES INC

The Japanese brokerage unit of Deutsche Bank AG said it appointed Masao Muraki head of research for Japan.

Deutsche Bank also named Orlando Faulks head of corporate finance for Japan, following the transfer of Simon Roue to Singapore.

LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL

The investment arm of UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc named Lauren Aitchison as head of strategic land.

LIBERTY SPECIALTY MARKETS

The unit of Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance appointed Kadidja Sinz head of Europe.

ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE FUNDS

The UK-based company said it planned to appoint Deborah Lloyd chairman from January, succeeding David Wise. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)