BRIEF-Yingli secures 13MW Order in Australia
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
Aug 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
European bond syndicate manager Ralph Caluori is leaving the bank, according to sources.
BAIRD
The wealth management firm said Glen Clarke has joined its global investment banking business as a managing director in its global consumer team.
TA ASSOCIATES
Th private equity firm named Michael Libert, Lee Mooney and Sarah Wang as vice presidents. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
* Terraform Global reports 2Q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.