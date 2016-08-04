(Adds Bank of America, Rothschild, RBS, AXA IM, Franklin
Templeton)
Aug 4 The following financial services industry
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Morgan Stanley's Habib Yousefzadeh joined Bank of
America Corp Merrill Lynch's global wealth management
team as a financial adviser, effective July 22.
ROTHSCHILD & CO
The financial advisory group hired two UBS bankers, James
Neissa and Lee LeBrun, to lead its North American business as
current leader Steve Ledoux stepped down.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
David Leeming, head of hybrid capital debt capital markets
and liability management at RBS, left the bank in late July for
personal reasons, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS (AXA IM)
The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed John
King to its AXA IM Framlington UK equities desk as an assistant
portfolio manager, based in London.
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC
Franklin Templeton Investments appointed three new hires in
the role of vice president, ETF specialist.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank named Ramir Cimafranca as head of prime
services in Japan. Cimafranca, who will be based in Tokyo,
joined Societe Generale in 2015 following the integration of
Newedge Japan Securities Ltd.
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
The wealth management group named Toby Birch as a private
wealth manager. Birch, who will be based in Guernsey, worked for
a family office, Blackfish Capital Holdings, before establishing
a bullion-dealing service which he sold in 2015.
