JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has set up a credit product development team, which
will be headed by Ryan O'Grady, currently co-head of the bank's
global debt syndicate, according to a memo.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank named Gavin Michael head of technology for its
global consumer bank, replacing Mark Torkos.
DEUTSCHE ASSET MANAGEMENT
Deutsche Bank's fund management business said it
hired Bobby Brooks as national sales manager for its retail
coverage.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc
appointed Richard Mo to the newly created position of head of
China, effective Monday.
DUFF & PHELPS
The advisory firm said it relocated James Cook, managing
director of its restructuring practice in London, to Hong Kong
to improve the firm's corporate finance business in Asia.
