Aug 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Neil Abromavage, the German bank's equity capital markets origination banker, has exited after roughly 16 years, sources told IFR.

ING GROUP

The Dutch financial services company has poached two senior bankers from rival ABN AMRO to bolster its equity capital markets franchise in the Benelux.

GUNVOR GROUP

The Swiss commodities trading house has hired Chris Morran, a treasurer for rival commodities firm Mercuria Energy Trading, in the latest move to expand its footprint in the United States, according to sources familiar with the matter.

THOMA BRAVO LLC

The private-equity firm said Hudson Smith joined the firm as a partner.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP

The financial services provider named Mauro Rossi as a managing director in its advisory business.

INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS

The broker and risk management firm hired Tony Sandfrey to head the firm's environmental practice.

(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)