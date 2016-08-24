BRIEF-Ecor1 Capital reports 8.3 pct passive stake in Atyr Pharma
* Ecor1 Capital LLC reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Atyr Pharma Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kkPDsu) Further company coverage:
Aug 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management unit of Europe's BNP Paribas Group, said it named Claus Hecher head of business development for Germany, Austria and German-speaking areas of Switzerland.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual Plc, said it named Diego Parrilla to the newly created role of managing director, commodities. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Says secondary offering 25 million shares of company's common stock in an underwritten public offering
* Dime Community Bancshares Inc- on Jan 26 board adopted amendment to bylaws reducing maximum number of directors from 11 to 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jOQ4rR) Further company coverage: