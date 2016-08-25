BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC appointed Anurag Mathur as head of its retail banking and wealth management (RBWM) business in Singapore, effective Sept. 17.
BARCLAYS PLC
John Langley, Barclays' head of global finance and risk solutions (GFRS), is retiring from the industry to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
MORGAN STANLEY
Valerie Kay, a managing director in senior relationship management at Morgan Stanley, has left the firm, according to two people close to the situation. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.