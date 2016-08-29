Aug 29 The following financial services industry
MASHREQBANK PLC
The Dubai-based bank appointed Christophe Pella as head of
its asset management unit and chief executive of its Mashreq
Capital arm.
CITIGROUP INC
Duncan Phillips has resigned as the bank's head of Asia
Pacific debt syndicate to take up a job at a financial
technology company, IFR News reported, citing multiple
sources.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The sovereign wealth fund appointed Garry Beaton to the
newly created role of global head of operations. Beaton joins
from Ashmore Group.
