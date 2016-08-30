Aug 30 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The global real estate adviser named Matthew Moloney
associate director of its residential team, focusing on the new
homes sector.
AVIVA PLC
The insurer has hired Chetan Singh, a senior JPMorgan
investment banker in Asia focused on financial
institutions, as its chief mergers and acquisitions officer.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT U.S.
The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC said it had hired a team
including five financial advisers from Morgan Stanley in
Texas.
(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)