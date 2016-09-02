Sept 2 The following financial services industry
MARKEL INTERNATIONAL
The specialist insurer appointed Timothy Foister as energy
underwriter, based in Singapore.
GLENCORE PLC
Senior U.S. copper and zinc trader at Glencore Plc, Tim
McGee, has left the Swiss-based commodities producer, a
spokesman said on Friday.
COMMERZBANK AG
Sean Costello, head of leveraged loan capital markets at
Commerzbank, has stepped down from his role after 11 years at
the bank.
KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NV
Kempen Capital Management NV, a unit of Kempen & Co NV,
named Kornelis Buursma as business development director with
effect from Sept. 1.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING NORTH AMERICA
The bank which is a part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc
, said it appointed Alasdair Gardner as the head of its
global corporates coverage team.
(Compiled by Gayathree Gansan in Bengaluru)