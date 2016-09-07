Sept 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TPG GROWTH

The growth-capital fund of U.S. private equity firm TPG said it hired Mark Grabowski from mid-market investment firm L Catterton as a partner to oversee consumer investments.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management division of AXA Group named Amélie Watelet as its global head of human resources and a member of its management board.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager said it brought back a former executive to lead its business owners and entrepreneurs client operations.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The investment banker named Johnny Colville managing director in its financial sponsors group.

THE CO-OPERATIVE BANK

The retail and commercial banker named Glyn Smith as non-executive director and chair of its audit committee.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The real estate adviser appointed Sorcha Murphy as an associate director to its EMEA corporate solutions team.

GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS

The investment banking company has hired leveraged finance banker Carl Mayer from Nomura in a push to expand its capabilities in the sector - IFR News

MIDOCEAN PARTNERS LP

The New York-based alternative asset manager appointed Spencer Potts as head of business development and Ruth Lane as head of investor relations.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of BMO Financial Group named Christine Cantrell as UK sales director of exchange-traded funds.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPMorgan named Mark Leung and Jason Sippel as global co-heads of equities, following Tim Throsby's move to Barclays Plc.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Credit Agricole has hired a former Standard Chartered banker, Gene Kim, as head of international for global markets, a new role at the bank, according to IFR News. (Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)