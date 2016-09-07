MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TPG GROWTH
The growth-capital fund of U.S. private equity firm TPG said it hired Mark Grabowski from mid-market investment firm L Catterton as a partner to oversee consumer investments.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management division of AXA Group named Amélie Watelet as its global head of human resources and a member of its management board.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager said it brought back a former executive to lead its business owners and entrepreneurs client operations.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment banker named Johnny Colville managing director in its financial sponsors group.
THE CO-OPERATIVE BANK
The retail and commercial banker named Glyn Smith as non-executive director and chair of its audit committee.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The real estate adviser appointed Sorcha Murphy as an associate director to its EMEA corporate solutions team.
GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS
The investment banking company has hired leveraged finance banker Carl Mayer from Nomura in a push to expand its capabilities in the sector - IFR News
MIDOCEAN PARTNERS LP
The New York-based alternative asset manager appointed Spencer Potts as head of business development and Ruth Lane as head of investor relations.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of BMO Financial Group named Christine Cantrell as UK sales director of exchange-traded funds.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
JPMorgan named Mark Leung and Jason Sippel as global co-heads of equities, following Tim Throsby's move to Barclays Plc.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Credit Agricole has hired a former Standard Chartered banker, Gene Kim, as head of international for global markets, a new role at the bank, according to IFR News. (Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.