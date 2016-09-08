(Adds Goldman Sachs and OneTitle)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
The stock exchange appointed Waqas Samad as head of fixed
income and multi-asset benchmarks, which is part of its
information services division.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The financial holding company's co-head of global equities
trading and execution services, Peter Selman, would retire and
be replaced by partner Philip Berlinski, the bank said in a memo
on Thursday.
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of UBS Group AG named Pedro
Coelho head of UBS ETFs Spain, responsible for business
development.
INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS LTD
The brokerage and risk management firm hired Jan Berger as
managing principal to lead its Los Angeles office and its
Southern California entertainment practice.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK
The corporate and investment bank hired Gene Kim to lead its
global markets business in the Americas, Asia and the Middle
East.
ONETITLE NATIONAL GUARANTY COMPANY INC
The insurance underwriter named Rebecca Mason as executive
vice president and head of sales.
