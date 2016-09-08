(Adds Goldman Sachs and OneTitle)

Sept 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

The stock exchange appointed Waqas Samad as head of fixed income and multi-asset benchmarks, which is part of its information services division.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The financial holding company's co-head of global equities trading and execution services, Peter Selman, would retire and be replaced by partner Philip Berlinski, the bank said in a memo on Thursday.

UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of UBS Group AG named Pedro Coelho head of UBS ETFs Spain, responsible for business development.

INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS LTD

The brokerage and risk management firm hired Jan Berger as managing principal to lead its Los Angeles office and its Southern California entertainment practice.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

The corporate and investment bank hired Gene Kim to lead its global markets business in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

ONETITLE NATIONAL GUARANTY COMPANY INC

The insurance underwriter named Rebecca Mason as executive vice president and head of sales. (Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)