WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment management company said it appointed
Holly Ward and Edward Lester as investment managers, effective
immediately.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset management unit of BNP Paribas SA
appointed James Dilworth to the newly created role of global
head of sales.
NOMURA GROUP
Nomura Group named Patrik Zeigherman as the head of Germany
Investment Banking division (IBD), in addition to his existing
role as head of industrials, EMEA.
KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS INC
The financial services company has hired Rhys Brooks as its
head of sales trading. Brooks will report to Kevin Kruszenski,
head of institutional equities at KeyBanc.
BCS GLOBAL MARKETS
The arm of BCS Financial Group named Mikhail Butrin and
Bradley Duke managing directors as part of a wider strategic
restructuring.
