Sept 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment management company said it appointed Holly Ward and Edward Lester as investment managers, effective immediately.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The asset management unit of BNP Paribas SA appointed James Dilworth to the newly created role of global head of sales.

NOMURA GROUP

Nomura Group named Patrik Zeigherman as the head of Germany Investment Banking division (IBD), in addition to his existing role as head of industrials, EMEA.

KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS INC

The financial services company has hired Rhys Brooks as its head of sales trading. Brooks will report to Kevin Kruszenski, head of institutional equities at KeyBanc.

BCS GLOBAL MARKETS

The arm of BCS Financial Group named Mikhail Butrin and Bradley Duke managing directors as part of a wider strategic restructuring. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)