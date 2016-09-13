Sept 13 The following financial services
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
The bank has appointed David Cruikshank as chairman of
Asia-Pacific, replacing Stephen Lackey who becomes vice chairman
of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The European asset manager hired Simon Chinnery from
JPMorgan Chase and Co to head its defined contribution
pension scheme business.
BAIRD GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING
The company hired Christopher Wofford to lead its
transportation & logistics coverage.
ALVAREZ AND MARSAL LLC
The professional services firm appointed Adriano José
Ponciano as managing director and Emerson Santana as senior
director for its transaction advisory group in
Brazil.
(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)