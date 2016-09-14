Sept 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The company named Clarence Nunn to lead its middle-market banking team in Southeast United Statesand manage its franchise finance business.

CNH INDUSTRIAL NV

The tractor maker has hired Gideon Gent as head of capital markets for EMEA, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. He reports to head of financial markets Giovanni Somajni.

ARES MANAGEMENT LP

Boris Okuliar, a former UBS banker who was hired by The Carlyle Group in 2014 to bolster its credit investments unit, left the firm last week to join rival Ares Management in London.

GLILOT CAPITAL PARTNERS

Veteran technology dealmaker David Johnson has joined Glilot Capital Partners, which specializes in enterprise software and cyber security technology, the Israeli venture capital fund said on Wednesday.

EVERCORE LLC

The company has hired Cyrille Cotte, a Citigroup Inc director in the EMEA financial institutions group, as a managing director in the US firm's FIG business in London.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE

The Swiss private bank appointed Charles Anniss as a small- and mid-cap portfolio manager to its European equities team.

AXIOMA INC

The innovative risk and portfolio manager appointed Steve Mann as chief marketing officer.

BTIG LLC

The brokerage service provider appointed Domingo Alonso as managing director. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)