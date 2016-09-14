Sept 14 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The company named Clarence Nunn to lead its middle-market
banking team in Southeast United Statesand manage its franchise
finance business.
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
The tractor maker has hired Gideon Gent as head of capital
markets for EMEA, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. He reports to
head of financial markets Giovanni Somajni.
ARES MANAGEMENT LP
Boris Okuliar, a former UBS banker who was hired
by The Carlyle Group in 2014 to bolster its credit
investments unit, left the firm last week to join rival Ares
Management in London.
GLILOT CAPITAL PARTNERS
Veteran technology dealmaker David Johnson has joined Glilot
Capital Partners, which specializes in enterprise software and
cyber security technology, the Israeli venture capital fund said
on Wednesday.
EVERCORE LLC
The company has hired Cyrille Cotte, a Citigroup Inc
director in the EMEA financial institutions group, as a managing
director in the US firm's FIG business in London.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The Swiss private bank appointed Charles Anniss as a small-
and mid-cap portfolio manager to its European equities team.
AXIOMA INC
The innovative risk and portfolio manager appointed Steve
Mann as chief marketing officer.
BTIG LLC
The brokerage service provider appointed Domingo Alonso as
managing director.
(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)